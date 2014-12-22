BRIEF-Hadley Investments FY net profit flat at 2.2 mln euros
* FY net sales 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million) versus 3.2 million euros year ago
Dec 22 Amlin Plc
* Amlin transfers US named storm, US earthquake and European windstorm risks to capital markets
* Has acquired coverage for US named storm, US earthquake and European windstorm perils of up to $200 million from a bermudian special purpose insurer, Tramline Re II Limited
* Tramline Re II Limited in turn is placing a catastrophe bond for this amount into capital markets
* Transaction provides Amlin group with fully collateralised protection over a four year period from 1 January 2015
* Coverage attaches on an index loss basis equivalent to $500 million
* Replaces Tramline Re protection placed in 2010 which expires with effect from 31 December 2014
* Transaction has been structured and arranged by Aon Benfield securities with risk modelling developed by Air Worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28 Silver Grant International Industries Ltd: