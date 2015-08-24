BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
Aug 24 British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the company in talks for a $5 billion sale.
"We are not for sale," Amlin Chief Executive Charles Philipps said on a conference call.
Insurance Insider reported in late July that the company was open to a $5 billion sale, citing sources. (bit.ly/1h26c7t) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
