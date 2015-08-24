Aug 24 British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the company in talks for a $5 billion sale.

"We are not for sale," Amlin Chief Executive Charles Philipps said on a conference call.

Insurance Insider reported in late July that the company was open to a $5 billion sale, citing sources. (bit.ly/1h26c7t) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)