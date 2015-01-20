Jan 20 British insurer Amlin Plc appointed Edward Herrera as a senior underwriter at its Miami office.

Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.

Prior to this, Herrera has worked with Everest Re and Flagstone Re. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)