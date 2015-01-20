BRIEF-Questerre acquires minority interest in Red Leaf at $60 per common share
* Through agreement with vendor, Questerre has option to acquire over 280 square km for oil shale in kingdom of Jordan
Jan 20 British insurer Amlin Plc appointed Edward Herrera as a senior underwriter at its Miami office.
Herrera will report to Louis de Segonzac, who leads the underwriters team at Miami.
Prior to this, Herrera has worked with Everest Re and Flagstone Re. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Lifts Exxon's Singapore aromatics output above 3.5 mln T/year (Adds quote, details on Jurong Aromatics plant)