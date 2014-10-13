Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Oct 13 British insurer Amlin Plc said it appointed Louis de Segonzac to lead underwriting activities at its Miami office.
Segonzac previously worked as a broker at Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc.
Amlin's Miami operation will underwrite all non-life treaty reinsurance products including complex solutions, and will provide quotations for new and renewal business. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.