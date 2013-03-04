LONDON, March 4 Amlin PLC :
* Auto alert - Amlin Plc FY pretax profit 264.2 million
STG versus
193.8 million STG loss year ago
* Auto alert - Amlin Plc final dividend 16.5 pence per
share
* Auto alert - Amlin Plc total dividend up 4.3 percent
to 24 pence per
share
* Combined ratio of 89% (2011: 108%), with positive trends in
all divisions
* Investment return of £165.3 million, equivalent to 4.1% on
average(2011:
£40.5 million, 0.9%)
* Well positioned to continue to expand into more favourable
market
conditions."
* Estimated sandy loss of £141.6 million
* Return on equity, at 17.4%, was above our cross cycle target
of 15%.