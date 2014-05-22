BRIEF-CNB Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
May 22 British insurer and reinsurer Amlin Plc reported a 5 percent rise in gross written premium helped by growth at its Amlin London, Amlin Bermuda and Amlin Re Europe units.
The company, which underwrites property, casualty, marine and aviation insurance, said gross written premium for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.28 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) from 1.22 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo and Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* CNB Financial Corporation reports first quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by strong organic loan growth
* Cincinnati Financial Corporation announces preliminary estimate for first-quarter storm losses