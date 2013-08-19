Aug 19 Insurer Amlin Plc's first-half profit fell 12.5 percent due to higher catastrophe losses from the recent floods in Europe.

Pretax profit for the six months ended June 30, fell to 161.4 million pounds ($252 million) from 184.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The insurer reported catastrophe losses of 32.2 million pounds compared to last year when no catastrophe losses were recorded.

Gross written premium rose 1.3 percent to 1.84 billion pounds.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company, Lloyd's of London's largest listed British underwriter, closed at 391.3 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.