* FY pretax 264.2 million stg vs 200 mln loss previous year
* Catastrophe-related claims fall to 152.3 mln from 501 mln
* To pay dividend of 24p/shr vs 23p
LONDON, March 4 Amlin Plc, the biggest
listed British insurer operating in the Lloyd's of London
market, returned to profit last year thanks to lower
catastrophe claims, it said on Monday.
Amlin made a 2012 pretax profit of 264.2 million pounds
($396.6 million), rebounding from a 200 million pound loss the
previous year, when insurers worldwide were hit by a near-record
claims bill from Japan's Tohoku earthquake and heavy floods in
Thailand.
Amlin's catastrophe-related claims last year fell to 152.3
million pounds from 501 million in 2011. The bulk of the 2012
bill was due to Superstorm Sandy, which cost the insurer 141.6
million pounds, little changed from an initial estimate of 145
million published in December.
"We are well positioned to continue to expand into more
favourable market conditions," Chief Executive Charles Philipps
said in a statement,
Amlin is paying a 2012 dividend of 24 pence per share, up
from 23p the previous year.