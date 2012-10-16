KUALA LUMPUR Oct 16 Malaysian lender AMMB
Holdings has won central bank approval to hold talks
about buying back Friends Life FPL's 30 percent stake in its
insurance and takaful business units - AmLife Insurance Bhd and
AmFamily Takaful Bhd.
"This will enable us to focus on opportunities unique to our
group's business model," group managing director Ashok
Ramamurthy said on Tuesday.
"Notwithstanding this, Friends Life will continue to provide
technical support to AmLife and AmTakaful over an agreed period
of time," he said.
Friends Life bought a 30 percent stake in AmLife in December
2008 for 170 million Malaysian ringgit ($56 million). The joint
venture subsequently extended to takaful business in December
2011, with Friends Life taking a 30 percent stake in AmTakaful.
($1 = 3.0570 ringgits)
