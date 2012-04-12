(Repeats story filed late Thursday with no changes to text)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd and Insurance Australia Group Ltd 's associate AmG Insurance Bhd announced on Thursday to buy Kurnia Insurance Bhd for 1.55 billion ringgit ($503.90 million).

On a combined basis, AmG-Kurnia will emerge as the No.1 general insurer holding a 13 percent market share in Malaysia. As a motor insurer, it will also command 22 percent market share in the country by gross written premium, AMMB said.

The cash purchase price for the proposed acquisition will be funded by AmG entirely with capital funds to be injected proportionally by its shareholders, it said.

AMMB owns 51 percent in AmG, with Insurance Australia Group holds the remaining stake. ($1 = 3.0760 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)