KUALA LUMPUR Dec 19 Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings Bhd said on Monday it's general insurance unit has sought central bank and finance ministry approval for a plan to buy Kurnia Asia's general insurance business arm.

The deal is for Kurnia Asia's 100 percent equity stake in Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd, AMMB said.

Kurnia Asia said last week it was still in talks with relevant parties for the possible sale of an equity stake in its subsidiary Kurnia Insurans (Malaysia) Bhd.

AMMB's move comes as local media cited sources as saying last week that Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Australia's top home and car insurer, may buy a stake in Kurnia Insurans. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)