Fitch Assigns Japfa Comfeed's Rupiah Bonds 'AA-(idn)' Rating
JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
PT Japfa Comfeed
Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa, AA-(idn)/Stable) proposed senior
unsecured bond a
National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)'. The bond issue of up to
IDR1 trillion
is part of the existing IDR3 trillion bond programme, which was
upgraded to
'AA-(idn)' on 14 December 2016, and is consequently rated at the
same level as
the programme. Japfa expects to use the proceeds mai