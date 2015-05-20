May 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to buy Egyptian drugmaker Amoun Pharmaceutical Co to expand its veterinary and human medicines portfolio, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A sale could value Amoun at $700 million to $800 million, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1EXe5PQ)

Valeant was not immediately available for comment.

Should Amoun fail to find a buyer, it may consider an initial public offering in London, the report said.

Amoun could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)