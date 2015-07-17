July 17 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it would buy Egypt's largest drugmaker, Amoun Pharmaceutical, for about $800 million.

Valeant said it expects the acquisition of privately held Amoun to help expand in Middle East and North Africa.

The deal also includes additional contingent payments, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)