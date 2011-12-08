* Mitsubishi UFJ to buy 15 stake in funds management unit
for $434 million
* Deal values AMP Capital at 3 percent of funds under
management
* Move will give AMP greater access to Asian investors
* Deal lifts Mitsubishi UFJ from 16th place to 11th
worldwide in assets under management-paper
(Adds fund manager comments)
By Narayanan Somasundaram
SYDNEY, Dec 9 Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and
Banking Corporation will buy a 15 percent stake in the
funds management unit of Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd
for A$425 million ($434 million), as it pushes to
expand its global asset management business.
The move will also gives AMP Capital, which has $94.5
billion funds under management, a deep distribution network for
its products in Japan and Mitsubishi UFJ a toe hold in the $1.4
trillion Australian wealth management sector, the world's fourth
largest.
The deal values AMP capital at A$2.83 billion, or 3 percent
of its funds under management, which it at the top end of recent
deals valuing funds between 1-3 percent of assets under
management.
AMP shares climbed as much as 4.6 percent in early trade in
a weak broader market, before trimming gains to trade
up 3.2 percent by 2338 GMT.
Mitsubishi UFJ has an option to raise its stake to 20
percent and the deal follows rival Nikko Asset Management's
acquisition of fixed income manager Tyndall Investment last
year.
Analysts and investors said AMP's strong brand name and
investor base generating steady fees was the main reason for the
high valuation.
Under the deal, Mitsubishi UFJ will distribute AMP Capital's
products to Japanese institutional investors.
"For AMP the deal underpins their desire to try and buy into
Asian growth," said Angus Gluskie, Chief Investment Officer at
White Funds Management, which owns AMP shares.
"Mitsubishi gets access to the AMP brand and products," he
said, adding the pricing should be read in the context of the
distribution relationship and the growth that it can bring.
Mitsubishi UFJ has access to 80 per cent of Japan's
institutional investors, 14 per cent of retail and high net
worth banking networks and 100 retail securities brokerage
branches, AMP Capital said.
A report in the Nikkei Japanese business newspaper said the
alliance would lift the Japanese firm from 16th place to 11th
worldwide in assets under management.
The investment is part of the Japanese bank's push to expand
its asset management business overseas, the newspaper said.
"Our alliance with MUTB will accelerate AMP's growth into
the Asian region through our investment management business,
will," AMP Chief Executive Craig Dunn said in a statement.
AMP Capital sourced 9 per cent of its assets under
management from Asia as at end June, it said.
($1 = 0.9792 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Mantik Kusjanto in Wellington and
Victoria Thieberger in Melbourne; Editing by Ed Davies)