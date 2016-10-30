* Lowers outlook on Macquarie, AMP, regional banks
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Oct 31 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's
on Monday cut its outlook to "negative" from "stable" on 25
Australian financial firms, including Macquarie Group,
citing rising risks due to increasing private debt and a
potential property shake-out.
S&P also lowered its outlook on AMP Bank, an arm of
Australia's top insurer, AMP Ltd, and a number of
regional banks and credit unions including Bank of Queensland
and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.
The revisions imply a one-in-three chance of a downgrade in
the next two years, the ratings agency said.
Australia's financial sector has faced growing calls in
recent months for a national inquiry into the industry following
a series of scandals over wealth management and insurance
payouts as well as allegations of interest-rate rigging.
The sector is also experiencing slowing growth after years
of record profits as bad debt charges tick up in an economy that
is battling the end of a once-in-a-generation mining boom.
"The rating actions reflect S&P Global Ratings' view that
the trend in economic risks facing financial institutions
operating in Australia has become negative," S&P said in a
statement.
Private debt accounted for 139 percent of GDP in June 2016
from 118 in 2010. That coupled with escalating property prices
are likely to drive economic imbalances in the economy, S&P
added.
"We believe the risks of a sharp correction in property
prices could increase and if that were to occur, credit losses
incurred by all financial institutions operating in Australia
are likely to be significantly greater."
Mortgages account for about two-thirds of banks' lending
books.
S&P's ratings on Australia's four major banks - Commonwealth
Bank, Westpac Banking, ANZ Banking Group
and National Australia Bank - are already on
'negative' watch.
In its base case scenario, S&P expects growth in both
private sector debt and property prices to moderate and remain
"relatively low" in the next two years.
"We believe that increasing apartment supply in Sydney and
Melbourne, and regulatory pressures on lending practices and
capital should help moderate the growth in property prices and
household debt."
Financials shares weighed on the benchmark share index
S&P/ASX 200 on Monday with insurers AMP and QBE
leading the losses.
Macquarie was trading down 1.7 percent, AMP slipped
3.4 precent while QBE was off 0.9 percent.
