* Underlying profit down 10 pct, below consensus
* Net cash flows A$582 mln vs A$1.2 bln a year ago
* Earnings from income protection down 53 percent
* Shares hit 1-month lows in weak broader market
(Rewrites throughout with sector context, analyst comment)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 18 Australia's top fund manager AMP
Ltd posted a 10 percent drop in underlying profits on
Thursday as it faces regulatory pressures, stiffer competition
and heightened market volatility that threatens to hurt earnings
growth.
An industry-wide crackdown on poor financial advice and high
fees, recent proposed changes to mandatory retirement - or
superannuation - regulations and the emergence of digital
players and those offering international products are hurting
AMP, analysts said.
AMP Chief Executive Craig Miller partly blamed a lack of
clarity on pension regulations for higher-than-expected cash
outflows. The government announced tougher tax rules on
superannuation in this year's budget proposals.
"All of the noise around super, the continued tampering with
the system, the concern people have, does inhibit people's
desire to put more of their savings into super," Miller told
reporters in a post-earnings call.
"It is just too hard to predict at the moment whether the
second half of the year will see confidence recover. Driving
cash-flows is a key component of our business. It's an important
and significant issue for the group."
Underlying profit came in at A$513 million ($393 million)
for the six months to June 30, compared with A$570 million a
year ago and an average of analyst forecast of A$535 million.
Net cash flows at its Australian wealth management business
nearly halved to A$582 million, sending its shares tumbling.
AMP shares were the biggest loser on the S&P/ASX200 index
. They skidded more than 6 percent to a one-month low of
A$5.46 in a broader market that was down 0.4 percent.
"It is not a good result. And it's surprising," said Romano
Sala Tenna, fund manager at Katana Asset Management.
"A lot of much nimbler dynamic groups are attacking the
wealth management space."
Earnings from the income protection business fell 53 percent
versus the same period a year ago, mainly because of
higher-than-expected life insurance claims.
Australian wealth managers have benefited from heavy cash
inflows into superannuation funds - stacked mainly with local
shares - with the pool expected to double to $3 trillion in 10
years, according to several estimates.
But Morningstar analyst David Ellis said fund managers
specialising in international equities, like Platinum Asset
Management and Magellan Financial Group, were
winning greater portions of inflows.
"They have got no trouble attracting large amounts of retail
money on relatively high fees. Offering international equities
with a strong brand and strong investment track record is what
you need," he said.
Australia's giant superannuation industry is also reeling
under high costs and financial planning scams that have put off
retirees.
As a result, total assets under regulated retail pension
funds slipped to A$531.7 million in March from A$546 million a
year ago, according to regulatory filings.
AMP's wealth unit also faced weaker revenue growth and
forecast average annual margin compression of 5 percent to
December 2017.
($1 = 1.2995 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook; Editing by Joseph Radford and Stephen Coates)