SYDNEY Aug 16 AMP Ltd, Australia's top wealth manager, on Thursday posted an 8 percent rise in first-half underlying net profit, with tight control on costs helping it beat market expectations.

AMP also said the integration of the AXA Australia and New Zealand businesses it acquired last year was ahead of schedule, leading the company to raise its synergy targets from the deal.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, came in at A$491 million ($516 million) for the six months to June from A$455 million a year ago, and compared with A$469 million expected by analysts.

AMP announced a dividend of 12.5 cents compared with consensus expectations for 12 cents a share.

It said the dividend was at the lower end of its payout range because of "ongoing investment market volatility and the continued growth in demand for more capital intensive products."

The challenge for asset managers in Australia, the world's fourth-largest wealth management market worth $1.5 trillion, is to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over equities.

AMP is targetting cost controls to preserve profits and low-fee products to attract new customers.

AMP said the AXA deal "has substantially enhanced the competitive position of AMP and the integration continues to deliver ahead of expectations."

Synergies were emerging more quickly than anticipated, resulting in an increase in the synergy target to A$150 million from A$140 million post-tax.

AMP shares have risen 2.3 percent far this year, compared with a 5.5 percent rise for the broader index ($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by John Mair)