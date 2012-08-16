* Shares up as much as 5 pct to 3-1/2 month high

* Cost cuts likely to lift AMP full-year results forecast by 3 percent-analysts

* AMP says surplus capital at A$503 mln (Adds details, analyst comment)

SYDNEY, Aug 16 AMP Ltd, Australia's top wealth manager, posted a better-than-expected first-half underlying profit thanks to cost controls, sending its stock to the highest level in more than three months.

Underlying profit, which excludes one-off items, rose 8 percent to A$491 million ($516 million) for the six months to June compared with a year earlier, beating the A$469 million expected by analysts.

AMP is targeting cost controls to preserve profits and low-fee products to attract new customers. It also said the integration of the AXA Australia and New Zealand businesses it acquired last year was ahead of schedule.

The challenge for asset managers in Australia, the world's No.4 wealth management market worth $1.5 trillion, is to stop fund outflows in the wake of global economic turmoil with investors likely to opt for safer term deposits over equities.

"The management has shown they are on top of cost and capital management and in this market that is key for wealth managers," Andrew Adams, an analyst with Credit Suisse said. "Cost management will continue to be the driver of profit for the stock."

AMP announced a dividend of 12.5 cents compared with consensus expectations for 12 cents a share.

Shares in AMP, which rose as much as 5 percent in early trade, were up 2.6 percent at A$4.27 at 0108 GMT. The stock had gained 2.3 percent for the year till Wednesday compared with 5.5 percent for the broader market.

COST CONTROLS

AMP said controllable costs fell nearly 5 percent in the first half ahead of its 2-to-3 percent guidance, a move analysts said would lift AMP's full-year earnings forecast by 3 percent.

"The strength of the underlying business is evident in the earnings growth, excellent cost control and continued success in AFS' (Australian Financial Services) contemporary products and platforms," Chief Executive Craig Dunn said.

AMP said it has A$503 million surplus capital and changes in capital requirements for insurers would trim it by A$200 million, which is lower than expected.

It added that the costs for adopting to new pension plan and advice regulations in Australian would be up to A$75 million, a bulk of which has already been provisioned. ($1 = 0.9520 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ryan Woo)