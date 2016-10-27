SYDNEY Oct 28 AMP Ltd, Australia's
biggest retail wealth manager, said on Friday it will take an
impairment charge of A$668 million ($507 million) for its wealth
protection unit as structural changes reduce the division's
earnings.
In a third-quarter trading update before the sharemarket
opened, AMP Chief Executive Officer Craig Meller said the
company has seen "consistent deterioration in the insurance
sector over the course of 2016."
"It has significantly impacted the performance of our wealth
protection business," he said.
Cashflows were impacted by "ongoing uncertainty in
superannuation legislation leading to lower consumer confidence
in the system, advisers adjusting to the enhanced regulatory
environment and recent investment market volatility," the
company said.
AMP said it will cut the "embedded value" of its wealth
protection unit, which includes life insurance and income
protection, by about A$1 billion. It would take a goodwill
impairment charge of A$668 million on that unit.
"This reflects a decline in the potential recoverable amount
for the Australian wealth protection business in line with
reductions in embedded value," AMP said.
AMP reports annual results in February. In August, the
company reported a 10 percent decline in first half underlying
profit, citing tough market conditions. Half-yearly earnings
from its income protection unit fell 53 percent.
($1 = 1.3182 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye, editing by G Crosse)