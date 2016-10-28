* A$668 mln goodwill impairment charge for wealth protection
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Oct 28 AMP Ltd, Australia's
biggest life insurer, warned it will take $910 million in
impairment and other charges this year, the biggest financial
blow so far to hit a sector that is reeling from a consumer
backlash over a series of scandals.
The profit warning, which sent AMP's shares sliding 9
percent, could renew calls for a wide-ranging investigation into
Australia's banks, many of which also have large insurance
units.
The country's life insurers have been in crisis since a
joint investigation by Fairfax Media and the Australian
Broadcasting Corp in March accused them of using discredited
methods to refuse legitimate claims for insurance payouts.
That triggered calls for a Royal Commission to investigate
the banks, while this month the prudential regulator said it was
reviewing how life insurers assess policyholder payouts.
Although AMP was not singled out in the Fairfax/ABC reports,
the company said the industry has seen consistent deterioration
over the course of the year that had "significantly impacted"
its life insurance division.
"People aren't picking up (insurance policies) and are
downgrading private health insurance because of all the bad
publicity," said David Walker, senior equities analyst at Clime
Asset Management, adding that he does not invest in life
insurance stocks.
Independent Senator Nick Xenophon, who controls a powerful
voting bloc in the upper house, told Reuters that the profit
warning highlights the need for any Royal Commission to also
look at greater transparency and consumer protection measures.
The conservative government has so far resisted calls for
such a probe, saying new annual parliamentary hearings of bank
bosses will suffice.
SCANDAL-HIT SECTOR
AMP flagged A$500 million ($380 million) in one-off losses
and a goodwill impairment charge of A$668 million, underscoring
pressure on AMP Chief Executive Craig Meller. Meller took the
job in 2014 and has since been trying to turn around a life
insurance business that had been underestimating the size of
payouts.
The announcement comes just one day after AMP was among
firms that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission
said it was making refund customers fees for financial advice
they never received.
The commission also found in 2014 that 37 percent of advice
given by financial advisers in the life insurance sector did not
comply with the law.
Among rivals, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's
insurance division said in April it had used outdated and
discredited definitions of heart attacks when denying claims to
some policyholders.
AMP said on Friday that cashflows had been hurt by ongoing
uncertainty about legislation leading to lower consumer
confidence, a tougher regulatory environment and investment
market volatility.
"It's a pretty poor announcement," said APP Securities
private wealth adviser Matthew Felsman. "There is a reason for
everything in this announcement, and not many answers."
In August, AMP reported a 10 percent decline in first-half
underlying profit, citing tough market conditions. Half-yearly
earnings from its life insurance unit fell 53 percent. It will
report full-year results in February.
Some Australian banks have been withdrawing from life
insurance to meet new rules requiring them to have higher cash
reserves in relation to their mortgage books.
Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd has sold its
life insurance unit to Zurich AG, while National Australia Bank
sold 80 percent of its life insurance arm to Japan's
Nippon Life.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is also
reviewing its life insurance division with an update to the
market expected on Nov. 3.
While shares in AMP tumbled to a two-year low, shares in
other firms that sell life insurance were little affected.
($1 = 1.3158 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)