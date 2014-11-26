Nov 26 Investment manager AMP Capital appointed
Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity, based in
London.
Pahari, currently the head of infrastructure for Europe and
the Americas, will also be responsible for the Australian and
Indian infrastructure equity teams, the company said.
AMP also appointed Andrew Jones, the global head of
infrastructure debt, to its leadership team.
The Australia-based role of global head of infrastructure,
held by Scott Davies, will be eliminated and Davies will leave
the company by year-end, the company said.
AMP said Director-international Anthony Fasso would head the
global product team and Chief Operating Officer Sharon Davis
would become director-Australia and New Zealand.
