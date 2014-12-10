BRIEF-GPM Petroleum files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* GPM Petroleum LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
Dec 10 Investment manager AMP Capital appointed Michael Hamilton as investment director and Andrew Kirby as senior associate to its infrastructure equity team in New York.
Hamilton will focus on sourcing deals and managing assets owned by AMP Capital in the Americas region, while Kirby will focus on transaction support and execution activities, the company said.
Hamilton joins from Blue Wave Capital Partners where he was a managing member, while Kirby was most recently an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of the Rothschild Group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(Adds details, table, comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss April 28 Net long positions on the U.S. dollar were near flat from a week earlier, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.29 billion in the week ended April 25, down slightly from $15.34 billion the previous week. The dollar failed to gain traction over the last few days, as U.S. Pr