Dec 2 Amper SA :

* Says reaches deal with financial entities for extension of standstill agreement valid from July 1, 2013

* Says standstill to be valid till Dec. 19

* Says during standstill period the company and banks will intend to formalize agreement on restructuring of the group's debt in Spain Source text: bit.ly/1rRh38T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)