BRIEF-Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
* Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care
Dec 2 Amper SA :
* Says reaches deal with financial entities for extension of standstill agreement valid from July 1, 2013
* Says standstill to be valid till Dec. 19
* Says during standstill period the company and banks will intend to formalize agreement on restructuring of the group's debt in Spain Source text: bit.ly/1rRh38T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* The deal would value Concept Multimédia at 105 million euros ($114.31 million) (cash/debt free)