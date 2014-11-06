BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Amper SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has received non-binding offers from Springwater Capital LLC and Sherpa Capital including payment of 20 million euros in Ampers' share capital increase
Source text: bit.ly/1tCKx7m
Further company coverage:
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west