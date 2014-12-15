BRIEF-Deerfield Management Co announces plan to acquire Adeptus Health
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield join forces to enable high quality emergency care
Dec 15 Amper Sa
* Spanish technology company Amper says starts talks with creditors to avoid insolvency proceedings
* Amper says negotiations with investors looking to make offers for group have dragged on
* Amper says looking to recapitalise the group
* Company now has up to four months to renegotiate debt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tomas Cobos)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan