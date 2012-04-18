April 18 Electronic connectors maker Amphenol Corp posted a higher quarterly sales on strong demand from its automotive, commercial aerospace and communications markets, and raised its 2012 forecast.

The company now expects earnings of $3.30 to $3.38 per share, above its earlier view of $3.23 to $3.34 per share.

It also sees full-year revenue of $4.11 billion to $4.19 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion.

Amphenol's first-quarter net sales rose to $981.6 million from $940.6 million a year ago.

Net income fell to $126.6 million, or 77 cents per share, from $128.0 million, or 72 cents per share, a year ago.