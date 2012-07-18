July 18 Electronic connector maker Amphenol Corp
reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts'
expectations and raised its full-year forecast for the second
time, citing strong demand.
Amphenol, which makes interconnect products used in IT,
military, aerospace and telecommunications, said a surge in high
technology applications across its markets is expected to boost
demand.
The company raised its per-share earnings forecast for the
year to between $3.38 and $3.44 from the earlier $3.30 to $3.38
per share.
It expects full-year revenue of $4.21 billion to $4.25
billion, up from its prior forecast of $4.11 billion to $4.19
billion.
For the second quarter, the company reported earnings of
$140.9 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $147.8
million, or 85 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.06 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 84 cents per
share on revenue of $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $51.36 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They rose 3 percent to $53.00 in trading
before the bell on Wednesday.