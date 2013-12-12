* NUM agreement challenge to rival AMCU
* NUM has signaled it wants to retake platinum belt
* Deal reduces prospects for Amplats strike
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had agreed a
two-year wage deal for pay increases of 7.5 to 8.5 percent with
Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of
the precious metal.
NUM's rival the Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU), which became the majority union at Amplats last
year during a vicious turf war for members, remains deadlocked
in wage talks with the company.
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters his union had been
taking back members in recent months but could not provide an
exact percentage for its representation at Amplats.
NUM has signalled it wants to retake South Africa's platinum
belt, which sits on about 80 percent of the world's reserves of
the metal, after AMCU wrested tens of thousands of members from
it last year in a clash that killed dozens of people and
unleashed a wave of wildcat strikes.
But NUM sources said they have been quiet about the in-roads
the union has been making because of AMCU's reputation for
intimidation and violence. The talks with Amplats had also been
shrouded in secrecy.
AMCU has always denied it uses such tactics and members of
both unions have been killed in gangland style slayings in
recent months.
POLITICAL STAKES
The political stakes are also high as NUM is a key union
ally of the ruling African National Congress, which faces
general elections next year.
President Jacob Zuma and his government have been widely
criticised for their handling of last year's mining crisis which
saw police shoot dead 34 striking miners in a single incident
near platinum producer Lonmin's Marikana mine.
Officials at Amplats, a unit of global mining group Anglo
American, were not immediately available for comment.
NUM's agreement throws down a challenge to its enemy AMCU to
deliver results. Seshoka said the increases, which are above the
current inflation rate of 5.3 percent, applied only to NUM
members.
Officials at AMCU, which has the green light from a
government mediator to strike at Amplats if its members choose
to down tools, also could not be reached.
Under the battle cry of a "living wage," AMCU has been
pushing for a minimum monthly wage of 12,500 rand ($1,200) for
entry-level workers from Amplats and rival Lonmin - more
than double current levels.
It is also seeking big increases from Impala Platinum
and talks between the company and AMCU were
inconclusive on Thursday with the two sides agreeing to restart
negotiations in the New Year.
AMCU also has regulatory clearance for legal strikes against
Lonmin and Implats and if it launched stoppages against them and
Amplats at the same time it could disrupt over half of global
platinum output.
But a strike against Amplats now will likely be harder to
pull off.
Companies say they cannot afford big pay hikes as they
grapple with low prices and high costs which have made half of
the industry's shafts unprofitable, according to analysts.
Amplats fell into its first loss last year.
Platinum prices have been depressed by sluggish demand
especially in Europe, a key market where the metal is widely
used to make emissions capping converters for diesel engines.
Its spot price is down around 16 percent in 2013.
Meanwhile, a wage strike at mid-tier producer Northam
Platinum, organised by NUM, is almost six weeks old and
shows no signs of ending.