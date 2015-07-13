(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, July 13 The world's biggest
platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on
Monday it expected its interim earnings to rise by almost 1,500
percent as it recovers from a five-month strike last year and
benefits from an after-tax gain.
South African-based Amplats, which will release its results
next Monday, said in a statement that headline earnings per
share, the main profit measure in South Africa, were expected to
come in between 940 and 950 cents, an increase of almost 1,500
percent.
The company said it had increased its estimate of the
quantity of metals in its inventory, which resulted in an after
tax gain of 600 cents per share.
A weaker rand has also helped lift its earnings since the
company exports almost all of its production.
Platinum prices are trading around their lowest
levels since 2009, only marginally above $1,000 per ounce, which
has pushed Amplats' shares to decade-lows and rival Lonmin
to historic lows.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa and
Jane Merriman)