(Corrects owner of mine to Amplats following statement from
that company after police earlier named Northam as owner)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 10 About 2,300 South African
mineworkers staged an underground sit-in at Anglo American
Platinum's (Amplats) Dishaba mine, saying they will not
leave until a suspended union leader is reinstated, the company
said on Sunday.
"The sit-in is calm and no injuries have been reported,"
Amplats, the world's top platinum producer said in a statement.
The company added the sit-in started early on Saturday
morning following the suspension of an Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) shopsteward who
Amplats said had breached safety regulations.
Earlier police spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi had
incorrectly told Reuters the workers were employed by Northam
, the world's fifth largest platinum producer.
Amplats said it was in negotiation with the protesters to
resolve the matter.
South Africa's platinum producers are bracing for more work
stoppages as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and its
rival AMCU have threatened top producers Amplats, Impala
Platinum and Lonmin with strikes which could
affect at least half of global output.
The country was hit by wildcat strikes last year which
dented economic growth, led to a credit downgrade and saw dozens
being killed in the turf war between AMCU and the NUM.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Elaine Hardcastle)