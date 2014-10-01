* Amplats expands London and Singapore sales teams
LONDON, Oct 1 Less than a year after tearing up
a $57 million annual supply contract with its main buyer, Anglo
American Platinum is struggling to implement a new strategy of
selling directly to end-users against a backdrop of weak prices,
sources say.
The world's top platinum producer, known as Amplats
, late last year ended a long-standing deal through
which it had sold the bulk of its output at a discount to
refiner Johnson Matthey, in exchange for marketing.
The idea was to make more money by cutting out the
middleman, going direct to traders and carmakers and seizing
profit opportunities by financing or lending metal and
arbitraging different locations and grades.
To achieve that, the company, which mines platinum in South
Africa and Zimbabwe, expanded marketing and sales teams in
London and Singapore.
Amplats' parent company Anglo American, whose
portfolio spans iron ore, thermal coal, nickel and copper, is
also undergoing a big overhaul as it tries to improve returns
after years of underperformance compared with its peers.
It has made a series of high-ranking personnel changes
within its wider commercial department, hoping to boost the
division's earnings by $400 million by 2016.
But market sources say Amplats' plan to lure platinum
business away from brokers and banks, which could shake up a
market worth $5.4 billion a year, is proving hard to put into
practice.
"Anglo's new chiefs have this bee in their bonnet that banks
are scalping margins from them and their business and by setting
up their own trading organization they can get a better average
price for their metals," a banking source said.
"The expectation on what they can get from it is too high,
especially at a time when the market is really weak."
Prices of platinum, used in jewellery and
autocatalysts, have fallen 7.3 percent so far this year and are
at a level that producers say barely covers the cost of mining.
HOBBLED BY STRIKE
On top of that, an unprecedented five-month labour strike in
top producer South Africa saw Amplats lose about 40 percent of
its mined output and register an almost 90-percent fall in
earnings in the first half of this year.
"Look at the financial performance, at the always-possible
force majeure due to strikes and the fact that they terminated a
huge contract with a company they did business with for decades,
that is a reason why (end users are reluctant to deal with them
directly)," a German trader close to the car industry said.
Declaring force majeure means a company can get out of
contract obligations in case of an unpredictable event beyond
its control.
Amplats says it has more than offset the reduction in the
amount of metal it sells to Johnson Matthey through the
acquisition of new customers, including some in the automotive
industry, but declined to provide details.
"We have been selling platinum to our customers for many
years, independent of the previous relationship with Johnson
Matthey," a spokesman for the company said.
Industry sources said the company lacks the right
infrastructure to deal with plenty of new smaller accounts,
which means having to ship the metal to many different delivery
points and oversee payments from potentially riskier
counterparties. Also, Amplats has little experience in the
industrial supply chain, they said.
One source at a London trading house said Amplats' exposure
to politically unstable countries such as Zimbabwe deterred his
firm from buying its platinum directly. The lack of an
established credit relationship between the trading house and
Amplats was also a source of concern.
Analysts say producers are more prone to declaring force
majeure in the face of supply disruptions, while market
middlemen can rely on more than one supplier.
"The problem is that Johnson Matthey were not simply a
conduit or a go-between, but they would provide some level of
quasi-banking arrangements, in terms of stock holdings for
example," Ross Norman, CEO of bullion broker Sharps Pixley said.
"Anglo Platinum is looking to do in months what Johnson
Matthey took decades to achieve, which is approval at the
industrial end," he said in an interview with Reuters.
Sources said Amplats has been replacing long-term contracts
with carmakers with shorter-term arrangements based on the
London spot price.
Long-standing customers of Amplats include Japanese
carmakers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Corp,
German refiners Heraeus and BASF and Japanese trading house
Tanaka among others, it shows on its website.
At the moment, Amplats itself seems to be the main victim of
this new strategy to expand its sales business, sources said.
But if the company succeeds, some brokers may be cut out of the
platinum business and end-users like car companies may end up
paying higher premiums in return for long-term supply contracts.
"Their idea of selling directly is not paying off yet, but
it may still come through once they have learned how to do it,"
one of the sources said.
