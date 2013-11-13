* AMCU gets go-ahead for Amplats strike
* Union has not called strike yet
* AMCU lining up strikes at top 3 producers
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 South Africa's AMCU union
has lowered its wage demands at Impala Platinum,
bringing it closer to resolving weeks of deadlock that had been
threatening a strike at the world's No.2 platinum producer.
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's
(AMCU) softening of its stance holds hope that strike threats at
the three largest platinum producers in South Africa, the
world's top producing country, will be scrapped.
"It is a clear indication that they are starting to accept
some of the financial arguments that we are advancing and
clearly signalling to us that they could consider something
below what they have initially demanded," Implats spokesman
Johan Theron said.
AMCU, now the dominant union in the platinum sector with
members representing around 70 percent of the miners, has also
lined up possible strikes at Anglo American Platinum
and Lonmin, which together with Implats could hit at
least half of global output.
Theron said while Implats had increased its offer by 0.5
percent for the lowest-paid underground worker, AMCU had also
indicated it would cut its demand for a monthly wage of at least
12,500 rand ($1,200) to 8,668 rand.
However, AMCU spokesman Jimmy Gama remained ambiguous.
"We have not dropped our demands but we have made a counter
proposal to them to try to come with a settlement," Gama said.
Separately, AMCU was granted permission from the government
mediator to strike at Amplats, although Gama said the union was
not immediately calling the strike.
"We are still going to consult with our members," he said
after a government mediator gave the union a "certificate of
non-resolution" that allows it to call a legal strike.
Security personnel at Amplats' Mogalakwena mine dispersed
protesting community members who were destroying mine property
earlier on Wednesday, the company said.
The demonstrators were demanding the company, a unit of
Anglo American, give them permanent employment.