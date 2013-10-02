* Strike over jobs began last Friday
* Police say rubber bullets fired at strikers Tuesday
* Main platinum wage talks just getting off ground
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 Talks will resume on
Thursday to seek an end to a strike that has brought to a
standstill most of the operations of South Africa's Anglo
American Platinum (Amplats), the head of the union
behind the stoppage said on Wednesday.
Workers downed tools last Friday in protest at Amplats'
plans to cut 4,800 jobs as the world's largest platinum producer
and unit of Anglo American strives to restore profits.
The company has already backed down from an initial target of
14,000 job cuts.
"The strike is continuing. We had marathon meetings with the
employer last night and will have another tomorrow and I believe
that meeting should get us closer," Joseph Mathunjwa, president
of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU),
told Reuters.
A company spokeswoman confirmed the talks would resume on
Thursday morning.
The stoppage has been generally peaceful but police said on
Wednesday rubber bullets had been fired the previous day to
disperse a group of strikers who were taking part in an illegal
march near Amplats' Tumela mine in northern Limpopo province.
"The crowd had to be dispersed and rubber bullets were fired.
You cannot hold a march without permission in advance," Limpopo
provincial police spokeswoman Ronel Otto told Reuters. She said
four of the marchers had been arrested.
On the talks, Mathunjwa said AMCU wanted the company to
provide voluntary separation packages for older miners near
retirement and spare the jobs of younger workers, which the
union says will bear the brunt of the lay-offs. Much of AMCU's
membership in the platinum belt consists of younger miners.
AMCU emerged as the dominant union in the platinum shafts
last year after poaching tens of thousands of members from the
once unrivaled National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), in a bloody
turf war in which dozens were killed and which resulted in a
wave of violent wildcat strikes.
Amplats suffered its first loss last year, partly because of
illegal strikes, and the company has warned that the current
action could put more jobs at risk.
Aside from Tuesday's incident, there have been no other
reports of violence, a contrast with last year's mayhem when
wildcat strikers brandished machetes and police shot dead 34
workers in a single incident at the Marikana mine run by
platinum producer Lonmin.
This AMCU stoppage is also legal, in keeping with a change
of tactics by the union as it grows and matures.