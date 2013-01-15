By Agnieszka Flak
| RUSTENBURG, South Africa
sweat and dust, workers at Anglo American Platinum's
Khuseleka mine in South Africa emerged from a gruelling
underground shift on Tuesday to be told they were among 14,000
people about to lose their jobs in a massive corporate shake-up.
Their reactions ranged from disbelief to despair to anger,
suggesting the restructuring by parent company Anglo American
could trigger another wave of labour unrest in the
world's leading producer of the precious metal.
"I don't believe this argument of low platinum prices, that
they don't have money," said miner Tshepo Mokoena, shaking his
fist angrily under the scorching sun of the platinum belt, 120
km (70 miles) northwest of Johannesburg.
"There are way too many managers here who get paid way too
much. That's where the cost-cutting should be."
The platinum giant, commonly known as Amplats, says it needs
to put Khuseleka under long-term "care and maintenance" -
corporate-speak for indefinite closure - as part of a plan to
return the $15 billion company to profit in the face of rising
costs and weak platinum prices.
Drastic action was needed "to save the company", said Chief
Executive Chris Griffith.
Many of Mokoena's colleagues, still in their white mining
overalls and helmets, refused to buy the argument, underscoring
the problems Amplats faces in pushing the plan through in the
face of a sceptical workforce and government.
"Why this shaft and not another? This is not fair. I'm
paying off a house. I'm supporting my brother. How can I do this
without a job?" asked Kagiso Mmusi, 29, an engineering assistant
who said he earns 6,400 rand ($730) a month.
As well as Khuseleka, Amplats plans to close Khomanani,
another Rustenburg mine, and sell its nearby Union operations,
with an overall loss of 14,000 jobs, a quarter of its workforce.
Before the plan was announced, labour activists in the
nearby city of Rustenburg, hotbed of the militant Association of
Construction of Mineworkers Union (AMCU), vowed to stage wildcat
strikes if the company tried to cut jobs or close shafts.
MASS WALKOUTS
After last year's mass walkouts and weeks of violence and
bloodshed, including the police killing of 34 pro-AMCU strikers
at rival Lonmin's nearby platinum mine, that is
no idle threat.
At Khuseleka's No. 1 shaft, where the miners live in a tin
shack shanty town next to a huge rubbish dump, there is also a
feeling Amplats is exacting revenge on those at the heart of the
2012 unrest, which cost the firm at least $380 million in lost
output.
"They want to close this shaft because it is here where the
strikes started. They want to get rid of the troublemakers,"
said Mokoena, a 35-year-old AMCU member.
AMCU's turf war with the dominant National Union of
Mineworkers was at the root of much of last year's unrest, but
it also gave vent to the wider discontent at the pace of change
among many blacks South Africans in the two decades since
apartheid.
"This was a big shock. I didn't expect this at all. Where
will I get another job?" said a Khuseleka rock-drill operator
who asked not to be named. "Not everyone will be transferred."
With a general election next year, the ruling African
National Congress is seething at the prospect of mass job
losses, especially since the government says it was kept in the
dark about the Amplats plan until last week.
"There was never a consultation," mining minister Susan
Shabangu told a news conference in Pretoria, trying hard to
contain her anger as she accused Amplats management of betrayal
and caring only about their share price.
"They've come up with their own plan, finalised their plan
and told us," she said. "When the horse has bolted, then they
come to us? Is that how it is going to work?"