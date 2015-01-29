Jan 29 Amplifon SpA :

* Approves amendments to the Company's Bylaws and introduces increased voting rights

* Proposal was approved by 69.9 pct of share capital represented at meeting

* Shareholders who decide to exercise option will acquire increased voting rights equal to two votes for each share held for at least 24 months from registration date