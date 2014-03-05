MILAN, March 5 Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Wednesday its core earnings fell 19 percent in 2013 compared with a year earlier as exchange rates, regulatory changes in the Netherlands and restructuring costs hit profits.

The company posted 2013 earnings before interests, tax, depreciation and amortisation - or EBITDA - of 117.4 million euros.

Revenues came in at 828.6 million euros, down 2 percent from 2012, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)