BRIEF-Highland Partners NV LLC raises $9.7 mln in equity financing
* Files to say it has raised $9.7 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r6bBiA)
WELLINGTON Aug 15 New Zealand commercial property investor AMP Office Trust Ltd posted a sharp jump in profit as property revaluations overshadowed a fall in revenue.
The company reported a net profit of NZ$45.1 million ($36.4 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$10.4 million the year before.
The latest result had a gain of NZ$5.5 million on the value of its building portfolio against a NZ$36.3 million loss the year before.
Revenue was down 7.1 percent largely due to the sale of a property, and loss of key tenants. It said on a like for like basis income was up 3.4 percent on a year ago. Occupancy was at 94 percent through the year.
Shares in the company closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.98. ($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)
* Technology Crossover Ventures reports open market sale of 1.4 mln shares of Rapid7 Inc's common stock on June 6 at $18 per share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sDQtCt) Further company coverage: