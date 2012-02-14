WELLINGTON Feb 15 New Zealand commercial office property investor AMP NZ Office Trust Ltd reported on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in profit on lower income after the sale of a building.

The company said net profit for the half-year to Dec 31 was NZ$20.4 million ($17 million) against NZ$28.3 million a year earlier.

The company said rental income fell nearly 6 percent after it sold a building in Wellington and lost a major client in a building in Auckland.

It said occupancy was around 92 percent and the average length of leases had increased.

Shares in the company, which owns office buildings in the central business districts in Auckland and Wellington, closed on Tuesday at NZ$0.875 a share, the highest in nearly three years.

It said it would pay a second quarter dividend of 1.26 cents a share.

($1=NZ$1.20) (Gyles Beckford)