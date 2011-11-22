* Travel providers said to monopolize data distribution
* Case vs. Orbitz dismissed
* Parts of cases vs. Sabre, Travelport continue
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 22 A federal judge dismissed parts of a
lawsuit in which American Airlines parent AMR Corp AMR.N
accused online travel service and data providers of antitrust
violations for monopolizing how fare and flight data are
distributed to travel agents.
U.S. District Judge Terry Means in Fort Worth, Texas,
dismissed all of AMR's claims against Orbitz Worldwide Inc
OWW.N, and some of its claims against Sabre Holdings Corp and
Travelport Ltd [TRVPT.UL].
The judge's order on Monday was sealed, and further details
from it were not immediately available, court records show.
Orbitz is an online travel agency, Travelport provides
transaction processing, and Sabre runs a distribution system
that delivers fare and flight information to travel agents.
Travelport owns nearly half of Orbitz.
In recent years, Fort Worth-based AMR has tried to provide
more fare and flight information directly to travel agents and
travelers, rather than through intermediaries, which could
lower costs.
The third-largest U.S. carrier also believes this could
help it better tailor offers, especially to business travelers
who might use agents more frequently than leisure travelers.
It said the online providers have retaliated in part by
altering their displays to disfavor American's flights, or else
encouraging travelers to shop elsewhere.
But these online providers believe that AMR's efforts also
reduce competition, and unreasonably harm their businesses.
AMR spokesman Tim Smith said the carrier is pleased that
its "principal antitrust claims" can go forward.
He said these include claims that Sabre monopolized the
market for providing airline booking services to travel agents,
and that Sabre and Travelport monopolized the market for
providing such services to their respective subscribers.
In a regulatory filing, Atlanta-based Travelport said the
judge rejected AMR claims accusing it of monopoly, conspiracy,
unlawful restraint of trade, and state law violations. It said
it will defend itself against the remaining claim.
Sabre spokeswoman Nancy St. Pierre said the judge dismissed
two of AMR's main claims, and that the remaining claims are
baseless.
The Southlake, Texas-based company also expressed interest
in a new distribution agreement with AMR. Private equity firms
TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL] and Silver Lake Partners own Sabre.
Orbitz spokesman Chris Chiames said that Chicago-based
company would prefer a new distribution agreement that reflects
its "strong relationship" with AMR in the last decade.
AMR shares closed down 5.2 percent, at $1.65, while Orbitz
shares ended unchanged at $2.90.
The case is American Airlines Inc v. Travelport Ltd et al,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 11-00244.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)