By Jonathan Stempel

Nov 22 A federal judge dismissed parts of a lawsuit in which American Airlines parent AMR Corp AMR.N accused online travel service and data providers of antitrust violations for monopolizing how fare and flight data are distributed to travel agents.

U.S. District Judge Terry Means in Fort Worth, Texas, dismissed all of AMR's claims against Orbitz Worldwide Inc OWW.N, and some of its claims against Sabre Holdings Corp and Travelport Ltd [TRVPT.UL].

The judge's order on Monday was sealed, and further details from it were not immediately available, court records show.

Orbitz is an online travel agency, Travelport provides transaction processing, and Sabre runs a distribution system that delivers fare and flight information to travel agents. Travelport owns nearly half of Orbitz.

In recent years, Fort Worth-based AMR has tried to provide more fare and flight information directly to travel agents and travelers, rather than through intermediaries, which could lower costs.

The third-largest U.S. carrier also believes this could help it better tailor offers, especially to business travelers who might use agents more frequently than leisure travelers.

It said the online providers have retaliated in part by altering their displays to disfavor American's flights, or else encouraging travelers to shop elsewhere.

But these online providers believe that AMR's efforts also reduce competition, and unreasonably harm their businesses.

AMR spokesman Tim Smith said the carrier is pleased that its "principal antitrust claims" can go forward.

He said these include claims that Sabre monopolized the market for providing airline booking services to travel agents, and that Sabre and Travelport monopolized the market for providing such services to their respective subscribers.

In a regulatory filing, Atlanta-based Travelport said the judge rejected AMR claims accusing it of monopoly, conspiracy, unlawful restraint of trade, and state law violations. It said it will defend itself against the remaining claim.

Sabre spokeswoman Nancy St. Pierre said the judge dismissed two of AMR's main claims, and that the remaining claims are baseless.

The Southlake, Texas-based company also expressed interest in a new distribution agreement with AMR. Private equity firms TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL] and Silver Lake Partners own Sabre.

Orbitz spokesman Chris Chiames said that Chicago-based company would prefer a new distribution agreement that reflects its "strong relationship" with AMR in the last decade.

AMR shares closed down 5.2 percent, at $1.65, while Orbitz shares ended unchanged at $2.90.

The case is American Airlines Inc v. Travelport Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, No. 11-00244. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)