* AMR seeks court approval to extend exclusivity
* Unsecured creditors support decision
June 29 AMR Corp, the parent of
American Airlines, and its unsecured creditors want more time to
file a reorganization plan in bankruptcy without interference
from other parties, the company said on Friday.
American, which sought court protection in November, asked a
New York bankruptcy court to extend its so-called exclusivity
period by three months to Dec. 27.
The airline had no immediate comment on its request.
Some pressure on the company was relieved this week when it
reached a tentative contract agreement with pilots aimed at
cutting costs, and prospects brightened that other unions may
also soon reach new collective bargaining deals.
American's unions want the airline to merge with US Airways
to compete more fully with rivals who restructured in
bankruptcy.
American has said it would weigh all options, including
consolidation.