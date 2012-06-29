* AMR seeks court approval to extend exclusivity
* Unsecured creditors support decision
June 29 AMR Corp, the parent of
American Airlines, wants more time to file a reorganization plan
in bankruptcy without potential interference from outside
parties.
American, which sought court protection in November, and its
unsecured creditors jointly asked a New York bankruptcy court on
Friday to extend the airline's so-called exclusivity period by
three months to Dec. 27, the airline said.
"We have one chance to get this restructuring right, so it's
important we approach this process in a methodical and
disciplined manner. More time does not mean we will slow down,"
said Missy Cousino, an American spokeswoman.
If approved, extended exclusivity would hold off any merger
bid by US Airways.
US Airways has expressed interest in a deal to combine
networks and better compete with United Airlines and
Delta Air Lines. Both of those airlines have gotten stronger
through mergers.
American's unions, members of the unsecured creditors
committee, have pressured the company to seek a deal with US
Airways.
US Airways had no comment on American's bid for extra time
to formulate a plan.
American has said it would weigh all options, including
consolidation.
American reached a tentative contract agreement with pilots
this week aimed at cutting costs and prospects brightened that
other unions may soon follow suit.
New contracts would give American the certainty it seeks
about labor costs, which it wants to cut by more than $1.2
billion annually.
Labor deals would also be a milestone in American's
restructuring and address a central concern of bondholders and
other key parties that have a stake in the outcome of
bankruptcy.