UPDATE 2-Most bad loans in Italian banks do not require quick sale - Visco
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
Dec 6 * U.S. judge rejects effort by consumer group to block merger of AMR Corp
US Airways Group Inc -- court hearing * Ruling issued by chief judge loretta preska of U.S. district court in
Manhattan
* Head of Bank of Italy tries to reduce pressure on ailing lenders
* Says Government of Cantabria has granted to postpone and to split into installments the payment of the company's privileged debt, which derives from arrangement with creditors