Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
Oct 17 AMR Corp : * In U.S. filing, AMR's American Airlines delivery of its first Boeing
787 Dreamliner delayed due to 'production issues' * American in 2008 agreed to buy 42 Boeing 787-9 planes with the right to acquire an additional 58, first
plane had been scheduled for delivery in 2014
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.