NEW YORK Dec 12 American Airlines creditors
want a potential merger with US Airways Group Inc to be
an all-stock deal rather than one that pays some claims in cash,
three people familiar with the matter said, in a move that
underscores confidence in a merged airline.
The creditors of American Airlines parent AMR Corp
want to capture the full upside from a combination if
the airline chooses to emerge from bankruptcy in a merger with
its smaller rival, the people said this week.
Creditors in bankruptcy often want at least part of their
claims paid in cash, rather than in the stock of a reorganized
company with an uncertain trading value.
AMR creditors' preference for an all-stock deal could be
seen as a vote of confidence in the proposed merger and the
potential revenue and cost benefits from a deal that would
create one of the world's largest airlines.
US Airways, in hot pursuit of its bigger rival all year,
sounded out AMR creditors about how they wanted to be paid off
before proposing a formal all-stock merger proposal at a meeting
with the creditors committee in November, the people said.
The merger discussions among US Airways, AMR and its
creditors are at an advanced stage, with a decision on whether
to pursue a combination or emerge as an independent company
expected as soon as January, they said.
The people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. Representatives for the creditors committee did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
AMR management prefers to exit bankruptcy as an independent
airline, but events since US Airways made a formal merger offer
last month indicate a deal looks more likely than before.
On Monday, the union representing AMR pilots voted to join
the merger talks at the invitation of AMR creditors and said the
first discussions involving the union are set to begin this
week. US Airways' pilots union is also joining the discussions,
a spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.
The Allied Pilots' Association, the union representing AMR
pilots, is important to the discussions because they recently
ratified a new labor contract granting them a 13.5 percent
equity stake in a newly reorganized airline.
The APA, which also sits on the airline's nine-member
unsecured creditors committee, has said it has lost faith in AMR
management led by Chief Executive Tom Horton and strongly
supports a merger with US Airways.
"As the new owners of a significant percentage of the
restructured airline, it's APA's responsibility to maximize the
value of our investment by conducting thorough due diligence,"
pilots union president Keith Wilson said in a message posted on
the union's website on Wednesday.
AMR, in a separate statement sent to managers on Tuesday,
said: "American ... determined that union involvement in the
discussions is an important step to appropriately evaluate the
impact of a merger on labor costs, integration and seniority."
US Airways declined to comment.
STICKY ISSUE
The talks are now narrowly focused on how to integrate labor
unions, indicating the negotiations are far along, the people
familiar with the matter said. Detailed valuation discussions -
how much of the combined carrier each side should own - are
expected to come after the parties iron out labor integration
issues, they said.
Under the US Airways proposal sent in November, AMR
creditors would own 70 percent and US Airways shareholders 30
percent of the merged airline, which could be valued at around
$8.5 billion, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Based on US Airways' fully diluted market value of $2.5
billion and the proposed equity split of 70 to 30, its merger
proposal implies a valuation of little less than $6 billion for
its larger rival.
AMR creditors think they should own more than 70 percent of
the combined company, the people familiar with the matter said.
AMR management has told the creditors they believe the equity
split should be as high as 80 percent in favor of AMR creditors,
the people said.
An 80-20 equity split between AMR creditors and US Airways
could suggest a $10 billion valuation for AMR, based on the $2.5
billion fully diluted market value of US Airways. It could also
mean that AMR values its smaller rival at a significant discount
to its trading value, which would be a tough deal to swallow for
US Airways' shareholders and board.
The world's two largest airlines - Delta Air Lines Inc
and United Continental Holdings Inc - have
market values of $9 billion and $7.2 billion, respectively.
