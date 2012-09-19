* 11,000 notices sent, but actual layoffs seen much lower
Sept 18 American Airlines said on Tuesday it has
notified more than 11,000 workers they could lose their jobs as
part of its bankruptcy reorganization, and said it was cutting
flights by one to two percent for the rest of September and
October.
The U.S. carrier expects fewer than 40 percent of those it
sent notices to, or 4,400 people, will actually be laid off in
November and December, spokesman Bruce Hicks said.
The layoff notices were required under the Worker Adjustment
and Retraining Notification Act, which requires employees to be
informed 60 days before major layoffs or plant closures.
"The notices will look worse than the actual layoffs," said
Jamie Horwitz, a spokesman for the Transport Workers Union,
which represents workers that received WARN Act notices.
Horwitz said about 800 employees had agreed to leave
American voluntarily, a move that will further reduce the number
of expected layoffs.
According to a letter sent by American to the Transport
Workers Union, notices of potential layoff were sent to more
than 3,000 workers in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, where
American is based; about 3,000 people in Tulsa, Oklahoma; just
over 1,200 in Miami; nearly 1,000 in New York; about 900 in
Chicago and lesser numbers in other U.S. cities.
In February, American outlined plans to cut as many as
14,000 jobs as it looks to streamline in bankruptcy.
American Airlines, the third-largest U.S. air carrier, filed
for Chapter 11 protection in November, citing a need to decrease
labor costs. The company has signed non-disclosure agreements
with carriers including US Airways Group as it evaluates a
potential merger.
US Airways won the backing of unions that represent American
ramp workers, pilots and flight attendants earlier this year by
promising to preserve thousands of jobs should a merger with
American occur.
RISE IN CANCELLATIONS
American's flight cuts for September and October were set
partly due to an increase in pilot sick days and greater
maintenance reports by flight crews led to cancellations and
delays, Hicks said. American operates about 1,700 flights a day.
Last week, the unit of AMR Corp began
implementing cost cuts for its unionized pilots after gaining
bankruptcy court approval to abandon its collective bargaining
agreement with the Allied Pilots Association.
According to data from tracking service FlightAware.com,
American Airlines in recent days has cancelled more flights than
other major U.S. airlines.
On Monday, for example, American cancelled about 2.1 percent
of its scheduled flights, or about 73, compared with an average
of 0.4 percent for other major U.S. airlines that day,
FlightAware said.
Mark Duell, vice president of operations at FlightAware,
said cancellations at American have been well above the rest of
the U.S. airline industry for the past two weeks.
Pilot union spokesman Gregg Overman said on Tuesday that
sick rates for American pilots have not deviated from normal
historical rates, based on the union's tracking. He said there
have been more mechanical delays.
The pilots are the only major work group at American that
have not agreed on contract concessions since the airline filed
for bankruptcy in November last year.
In a message on Tuesday, union president Keith Wilson said
pilots were "angry" since American began imposing new work terms
that cut their compensation and benefits.
The pilots union is conducting a strike vote through Oct. 3,
but has previously said it will not walk out unless it is legal
to do so.