* Bondholder group considering supplying equity infusion
* Judge schedules hearing on value of AMR planes
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 20 AMR Corp won court
approval Thursday to pay the professional fees for bondholders
considering a potential equity infusion that could allow the
bankrupt airline to emerge as a standalone company.
The bondholders group, which holds roughly $900 million in
various bond offerings, wants to perform due diligence to
explore a financing offering, AMR attorney Harvey Miller said at
a hearing in Manhattan bankruptcy court.
Bankruptcy laws allow companies to pay the fees of creditors
who may play a significant role in the company's restructuring.
The 12-member bondholder group includes Pentwater Capital
Management, Litespeed Management, Claren Road Asset Management
and a JPMorgan unit, according to court filings.
AMR declared bankruptcy last November, citing high labor
costs. It has said it needs to save more than $1 billion a year
in labor expenses, and earlier this week warned more than 11,000
workers of potential layoffs.
Its smaller competitor, US Airways Group, has been
making an aggressive push to acquire the company, but AMR has
said it would prefer to emerge from bankruptcy on its own, then
consider a merger.
The fee agreement does not mean the bondholder group will
ultimately provide funding on a standalone plan, or that other
parties cannot explore providing an equity infusion, said Jack
Butler, an attorney for AMR's creditors' committee.
"There are other large holders in the case that have ...
similar interests, and the dialogue will go on with others,"
Butler said.
Judge Sean Lane approved the motion at Thursday's hearing.
He denied a similar motion from a committee of AMR retirees who
also wanted AMR to pay its lawyer fees.
The bondholder group is represented by law firm Milbank
Tweed Hadley & McCloy and financial adviser Houlihan Lokey.
BATTLE FOR COLLATERAL
Separately, Judge Lane called for a hearing to determine
whether 143 AMR planes are losing too much value to cover $450
million in bonds for which they serve as collateral.
The agent for the bonds, U.S. Bank, had previously
argued the planes were hemorrhaging value as AMR deferred
periodic repairs and maintenance checks.
The bondholders are separate from the group in talks on a
potential equity infusion.
AMR attorney Stephen Karotkin rebutted U.S. Bank's argument
as "sensationalizing," saying the deferred maintenance covers
minor issues such as seat repairs and doesn't affect the safety
or value of planes.
Under AMR's appraisal, the planes are worth nearly double
what the bondholders are owed. But under an appraisal done by
advisers to U.S. Bank, a sale of the planes would net only about
$461 million, according to the bank's court papers.
James Spiotto, an attorney for U.S. Bank, said on Thursday
that the planes' value, plus an additional $40 million in cash
collateral, would give U.S. Bank about $501 million in total
collateral - barely higher than the $491 million it claims to be
owed in principal and interest.
Judge Lane said he needed to hear from witnesses to compare
the parties' different valuation accounts. The sides did not
pick a date for the hearing, but were aiming for October. The
bonds are due on Oct. 15.
Sean Collins, a spokesman for AMR, declined to comment, but
said the company stands by its statement on Wednesday that "the
aircraft are being maintained in compliance with all applicable
FAA regulations."
Judge Lane denied a similar motion from U.S. Bank in
February, but U.S. Bank said circumstances have changed due to
the alleged value drop.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.