May 1 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent
of American Airlines, said on Tuesday it eliminated five senior
jobs as part of its restructuring.
The cuts, combined with the previously announced departure
of other managers, represents a "20 percent reduction in the
company's most senior leadership positions," AMR said in a
statement.
AMR filed for bankruptcy in November, citing a need to cut
uncompetitive costs. The company has said it intends to cut its
overall costs by $2 billion a year. More than half of that
amount will come from labor costs.
The company said in January that it would thin management
ranks as part of the restructuring. Meanwhile, the airline is
battling its unions in court over its request to void their
labor contracts if workers do not willingly make the concessions
AMR says it needs to survive.
American Airlines is the third-largest U.S. airline. It had
been the only major U.S. airline to avoid Chapter 11 in the last
decade, a factor that gave rivals a cost advantage.