May 1 AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, said on Tuesday it eliminated five senior jobs as part of its restructuring.

The cuts, combined with the previously announced departure of other managers, represents a "20 percent reduction in the company's most senior leadership positions," AMR said in a statement.

AMR filed for bankruptcy in November, citing a need to cut uncompetitive costs. The company has said it intends to cut its overall costs by $2 billion a year. More than half of that amount will come from labor costs.

The company said in January that it would thin management ranks as part of the restructuring. Meanwhile, the airline is battling its unions in court over its request to void their labor contracts if workers do not willingly make the concessions AMR says it needs to survive.

American Airlines is the third-largest U.S. airline. It had been the only major U.S. airline to avoid Chapter 11 in the last decade, a factor that gave rivals a cost advantage.