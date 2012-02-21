Feb 21 Bankrupt American Airlines
aims to boost revenue by $1 billion annually by
beefing up its international routes and fleet to lure more
well-heeled business travelers, the company said on Tuesday.
Lower costs achieved through bankruptcy will enable the
airline's corporate parent, AMR Corp, "to create the premier
airline for high-value customers, who choose airlines based on
network, alliances, products and services," Chief Commercial
Officer Virasb Vahidi said in a letter to employees.
"While the number of these customers is small, they provide
a disproportionate amount of revenue and are critical to our
success," Vahidi said.
AMR and American Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection on Nov. 29, citing high costs, including for labor.
The company said this month that it wants to trim $2 billion
a year from its costs, including $1.25 billion in
employee-related expenses, and generate $1 billion per year in
new revenue.
The company, which has long targeted business travelers,
said that by cutting costs and easing restrictive contracts, it
can focus on network, fleet and partnerships to generate the
revenue improvements.
About two-thirds of the revenue boost will come from
"right-gauging our fleet," Vahidi said. The remainder will come
from bolstering existing partnerships with foreign airlines like
British Airways, Iberia, Japan Airlines and
Qantas, he said.
Vahidi said AMR wants to move ahead with last year's order
for 460 narrow-body airplanes and earlier plans to acquire
wide-body Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.
He said the airline also intends to invest in products and
services like lie-flat seats and in-flight wi-fi that high-end
customers who pay the most for tickets will find attractive.
"Our disadvantaged cost structure and balance sheet have
greatly limited our ability to invest in products or match our
competitors' actions in some cases," Vahidi said.