* AMR proposes to freeze pensions for non-pilots
* Says it still needs $1.25 bln in labor cost savings
* Says it will seek new capital to cover funding of frozen
pensions
By Kyle Peterson
March 7 AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, on Wednesday proposed a plan to
freeze pensions covering many of its workers, retreating from an
earlier proposal to terminate them and leave them to government
insurers, which could result in lower payouts.
The proposal, which would avert the largest pension default
in U.S. history, could move the third-largest U.S. airline a
step closer to consensual deals with its major unionized work
groups as its struggles to slash uncompetitive labor costs.
AMR, which filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 29, had been the
only major airline to avoid bankruptcy in the last decade and is
the only one that still has traditional, or defined benefit,
pensions, the company said.
"Freezing the defined benefit pension plans would mean that
employees would retain the full value of benefits accrued for
service prior to the date the plan is frozen," said Jeff
Brundage, AMR's senior vice president of human Resources, in a
letter to employees.
"Freezing instead of terminating these plans of course would
mean we will have significantly larger pension costs than
contemplated in our business plan," Brundage said.
AMR has said it must cut 13,000 jobs as part of a plan to
trim costs by $2 billion, including $1.25 billion in labor
costs. AMR said it still must achieve the labor savings target
and it would seek new capital to cover the incremental annual
costs of funding frozen pensions.
AMR said in letters to employees that the pension proposal
does not extend to its pilots because their plan includes
provisions for a costly lump sum payout to retiring workers that
other work groups do not have.
"Given the number of pilots who are eligible to retire, the
company would be at significant operational risk if we emerge
from Chapter 11 with a frozen plan that allows pilots to retire
with a lump sum benefit," Brundage said. AMR still wants to
terminate the pilots' plan unless it can get the lump sum matter
resolved.
The Allied Pilots Association said in a letter to members
that it would ask them to waive the lump sum option in the plans
that feature it so that those pensions can be frozen as well.
"Our plan is the only one on the AMR property that includes
the option of a lump sum and our experts have concluded that
attempting to preserve a lump-sum option is not achievable," APA
President David Bates said.
VICTORY FOR PENSION INSURER
AMR said in February that it would seek bankruptcy court
approval to terminate traditional pension plans covering 130,000
workers and retirees. Those plans would be replaced with 401(k)
plans with a company match.
Employer-financed defined benefit plans provide a fixed
payout over time and are historically more generous than the
401(k) or other cash plans that mix employee and employer
contributions that are more common today.
Traditional pensions are often still found in heavily
unionized industries such as airlines, autos and aerospace.
AMR's pensions covering pilots, flight attendants and ground
workers were underfunded by an estimated $10 billion when the
company filed for bankruptcy. Underfunding is the difference
between the assets in a plan and the amount of future
obligations. United Airlines had the largest pension default in
the United States at nearly $9 billion underfunded.
The decision is a victory for U.S. pension insurers, who
waged a public campaign against plans by American to cancel its
pensions in bankruptcy.
"Bankruptcy forces tough choices, but that doesn't mean
pensions must be sacrificed for companies to succeed. We will
continue to work with American and the other participants in the
bankruptcy to ensure that success," Josh Gotbaum, director of
the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp, said in a statement.
The agency reported a record deficit of $26 billion in 2011
and is responsible for payouts to 1.5 million people. It paid
more than $5 billion in benefits last year. In many cases,
retirees get less in benefits when the government takes over the
pensions of bankrupt companies.
The Transport Workers Union, which represents many of the
ground workers at AMR, cheered the plan, saying an earlier
proposal to terminate pensions was "totally unacceptable."
"I have to say that I do consider it a win because
terminating is not an option," TWU President James Little told
Reuters. "I think that would have been the most devastating."
He said that while TWU would rather keep its pension plans
intact, a freeze is more palatable and advances the union's goal
of reaching a deal with AMR.
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said on
its website that it has not responded to AMR's proposal and that
it was "meeting internally to evaluate the proposal."
American has almost 74,000 full- and part-time employees and
its regional carrier American Eagle has about 14,000 full- and
part-time employees. The company has been leaning on its labor
unions to agree to concessions.
Should AMR and its unions be unable to reach consensual
deals, AMR could ask the bankruptcy judge to abrogate existing
labor deals and allow the company to impose new terms.